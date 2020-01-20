New partnership to boost Welsh PGI meat to London audience

The partnership will promote the environmental credentials of sustainably-produced lamb and beef from Wales

A new partnership looking to boost Welsh PGI Beef and Lamb to key consumers in the south-east of England has been announced.

Red meat body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) will link up with Wales Week London, an initiative which promotes Welsh culture to London-based audiences.

The pairing will see Wales’s iconic PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef brands featuring as partners of the major business and cultural festival.

Protected Welsh meat will also be promoted over Wales Week London's extensive social media channels.







Wales Week London has grown rapidly from its inception in 2017. Last year it promoted over 100 events in over 50 venues, to over 10,000 attendees.

Its social media impact alone was also impressive, generating two million impressions.

Due to its success, activities are spread over two weeks, with the 2020 celebrations running from 22 February to 8 March.

Food is a major part of the festivities, with Welsh food being showcased at events in Paddington Station, 10 Downing Street, PwC, BAFTA, as well as at leading London restaurants run by renowned Welsh chefs Bryn Williams and Tom Simmons, helping to raise the profile of Welsh food and farming.

HCC’s Market Development Manager, Rhys Llywelyn, said: “London has been an important market for some time for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

“But partnering with Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide will bring an extra dimension to our work.”

He added: “We have a major initiative during the early months of 2020 to highlight how Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are high-quality and sustainable foods, reared non-intensively using the perfect natural environment that we have.

“By working with our new partners we’ll extend the reach of this campaign to key consumers in the south-east of England in particular, where the profile of activities around St David’s Day is increasing and attracting growing audiences.”