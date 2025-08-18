New partnership to secure Scotland's rural skills for the next generation

Scotland’s leading rural organisations have joined forces to protect vital land-based skills and open doors to careers for the next generation.

A new partnership has been launched to encourage young people into rural careers, raise awareness of opportunities in the sector, and protect essential skills for future generations.

The Game and Wildlife Management Skills Group (GWMSG) will be chaired by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), with Lantra acting as secretariat.

The group brings together 19 organisations to ensure that young people are aware of opportunities in their local area and can access appropriate guidance and support.

Skills such as deer management, grouse moor management, muirburn, moorland ecology and gamekeeping are among the expertise that contribute to sustainable land use.

Nic MacLeod, acting policy adviser for Scottish Land & Estates, said: “In Scotland, we have a thriving game management and conservation sector.

"There are numerous opportunities on offer all over the country, with training and apprenticeships available, whether for school-leavers or those who are new to the sector.”

He emphasised that these skills play a vital role in enhancing biodiversity, strengthening rural communities, supporting the economy, and promoting sustainable land use.

“By working together we can enable skills transfer to the next generation and also actively protect and improve some of our most precious landscapes and habitats.”

The GWMSG also aims to tackle barriers to entry into certain land-based careers, which can arise from misconceptions about the sector or a lack of suitable role models.

It will promote a broader understanding of the role that game and wildlife management plays in ecosystem health, biodiversity conservation and sustainable land management.

The group will also work to bridge the gap between school-leavers and employers and highlight opportunities for those already in the sector to diversify their skills.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Scotland Director for Lantra, added: “The next few years are a critical time for both preserving and developing skills, and improving access to careers in this sector.”

She highlighted that collaboration will help raise awareness of the importance of land-based industries to the Scottish and UK economy.

“By working together we can help ensure the vital role that land-based industries play in the Scottish and UK economy is more widely recognised."