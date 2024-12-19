New peatland restoration grant opens for Welsh farmers

Farmers and landowners across Wales are being encouraged to support peatland restoration with the launch of a new £700,000 funding pot.

The Peatland Restoration Grant offers farmers and land managers between £10,000-£250,000 to develop and deliver peatland restoration in 2025.

The Welsh government-funded scheme is allocated through the National Peatland Action Programme (NPAP), which is managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

NRW said the new flexible, 100% funded grant would offer opportunities to both landowners new to peatland restoration and those with shovel-ready plans.

Grant applications are open until March 2025, with further webinar guidance available on the NRW's website.

Figures show that peatland covers only 4% of the total land area of Wales, yet stores 30% of its land-based carbon.

But Mannon Lewis, strategic projects lead for NPAP said: “As 90% of our peatlands are damaged, they actively release harmful greenhouse gases.

"In contrast, restored healthy wet peatland continuously forms peat layers that capture carbon.

"Peat at a depth of 30cm has captured carbon for around 300 years, including the carbon from our industrial age."

Since 2022, the National Peatland Action Programme has distributed 26 competitive grants worth £1.4m.

The application deadline for the Peatland Restoration Grant is 18 March 2025.

Mr Lewis said: "Offering this open competitive grant is one way NPAP can support partners to achieve ambitious restoration goals for the benefit of future generations.”