New pig contract rules set to shake up supply chain

New regulations designed to bring greater fairness and transparency to pig farming contracts are set to come into force across England.

The Fair Dealing Obligations (Pigs) Regulations 2025 will require all new pig purchase contracts to be written, signed, and include clear terms on pricing, duration, termination, and dispute resolution.

The rules, which come into effect from 13 August 2025, marks a significant shift in how relationships between pig producers and processors are governed.

Developed following extensive consultation with farmers, producer groups and industry stakeholders, they are intended to improve the way contracts operate and offer producers greater protection from unfair practices.

They largely mirror similar regulations already established in the dairy sector.

In a blog published on the Defra website, Richard Thompson, appointed as Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator (ASCA) said: "FDOP2025 will give pig farmers and producers greater certainty over the terms of their contracts."

He outlined the three main aims of the legislation: Improving how contracts work; protecting producers from unfair practices; and giviving them more control over how they sell their pigs.

FDOP2025 applies to contracts between 'purchasers' — such as processors and abattoirs — and 'qualifying sellers', including pig farmers and intermediaries who sell pigs without processing them. Some exemptions may apply.

From 13 August, all new pig contracts must comply with the rules. There will be a 12-month transition period, meaning all existing contracts must be updated by August 2026.

"If you’re a pig processor or other purchaser, any new pig purchase contracts you make after August 13, 2025, must comply with the rules," Mr Thompson said.

He stressed that a core part of his role as ASCA is to ensure both parties understand their rights and obligations, and that producers know how to raise a concern if something goes wrong.

"We’ve published?full guidance on the regulations, my enforcement role, and how to make a complaint and we would recommend that alongside this guidance, businesses should always seek their own independent legal advice concerning compliance with FDOP2025 and possible contractual disputes," he said.

Mr Thompson, who spoke at the Pigs Tomorrow conference in May, said he is committed to working closely with all parts of the pig supply chain.

"We’ll be reaching out to set up introductory meetings with stakeholders and also attending key agricultural shows and events to ensure we can hear from as many different parts of the industry as we can," he said.