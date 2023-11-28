New plan aims to help Welsh farmers 'fully exploit' agri-tech

The Welsh government has launched a new plan to help farmers 'fully exploit' the benefits of agri-tech and emerging digital technologies.

The Agri-Tech Action Plan for Wales sets out a vision to support the sector in harnessing the potential of agri-tech through four priorities.

These are to see an acceleration in agri-tech capabilities; a drive in on-farm adoption; deliver environmental benefits; and support skills development.

A lack of knowledge is holding many farmers back from investing in new agricultural technology, according to a survey by NFU Mutual.

The Welsh government said its new plan will help farmers by, for example, making farm activities more efficient and precise.

Collaboration will be key in ensuring the industry realises the benefits of emerging technologies, it added.

The plan has been developed with the industry, including from farming bodies, agricultural practitioners, and academic communities.

Farming Connect, which is funded by the Welsh government, will help spearhead the plan.

Activities include the Farming Connect demonstration farm network 'Our Farms' to showcase data and case studies to promote agri-tech.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “We are living in a digital age and grasping the full benefits of digital technology is vital for the agriculture industry in driving innovation and boosting business.

“The Agri-Tech Action Plan for Wales will be a central point for the sector and support it to take advantage of what digital technology can do for them.

"The Farming Connect service will work closely with the industry and support it to embrace the positive impact technology can have.”

The new Agri-Tech Action Plan for Wales [PDF] is available to see online.