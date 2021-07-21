New plan to put more Welsh food on retailers’ shelves

A new plan to help Welsh food companies get their products on the shelves of major retailers is being launched by the Welsh government.

The Food and Drink Wales Retail Plan aims to see the turnover value for the Welsh food and drink industry grow proportionally more than the UK as a whole.

It has eight key objectives including creating a stream of new entrepreneurial food and drink businesses.

It also seeks to accelerate the growth of companies with a turnover of more than £10m in the retail sector.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths will launch the plan during a visit to Samosaco in Pontyclun this morning.

Samosaco are currently listed in Morrisons stores in Wales and Costco across the whole of the UK.

The company recently relaunched both their brand and packaging as well as a range of retail focussed products.

The plan will support Welsh companies to aspire to a UK level of distribution and help build closer working relationships with producers, the wider supply chain and retailers.

It also wants to nurture the next generation of firms to access new market routes and help them respond to new demands from consumers.

Ms Griffiths said: “We have fantastic food and drink producers here in Wales.

I am committed to helping them see their products enjoyed by more people, not only here in Wales, but across the UK.

“The new retail plan will put in place the building blocks to support companies in their next phase of growth and development.

“We have a real opportunity, through this new plan, to help Welsh food and drink businesses reach new and potentially game changing markets.”