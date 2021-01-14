New podcast to focus on red meat business resilience

A new six-week podcast series will focus on building business resilience within Scotland’s red meat industry amid the 'dual disruptions' of Brexit and the pandemic.

The third season of Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) podcast will commence on Tuesday 19 January.

It will focus on business resilience, when facing uncertainty, to ensure the continuation of a productive and profitable livestock industry.

The series will welcome farmers, industry leaders and market experts to discuss the impact of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic on Scotland’s red meat industry and how businesses can adapt to build resilience.

QMS Chair, Kate Rowell said: “Over the past several months, Scotland’s red meat industry has grappled with the challenging and often unpredictable course chartered by Brexit and the pandemic.

“Whether you’re a livestock farmer, processor, auction mart, haulier, feed merchant, butcher or retailer, in many ways, we’re all reappraising how our businesses operate.

"Now is the time to listen to those who have specialist knowledge on how we can continue to contribute to a profitable and productive red meat supply chain and strengthen our own businesses.”

The first episode will feature David Thomson CEO of the Scottish Food and Drink Federation, who will join Iain Macdonald, QMS Senior Economic Analyst, to discuss Brexit and trade implications, along with a market update and a festive period analysis.

Beth Alexander, QMS Cattle and Sheep Specialists who produces the podcast, said: “Our aim with the series is that it will provide people access to clear advice, an understanding of the impact that current issues have on our industry.

"We will have financial, business and industry professionals joining the series, alongside farmers, with a view that they can utilise this practical advice to adapt and become resilient and can weather challenges that may come next.”

Released every Tuesday from 19 January, the podcast will be available for download from Apple podcasts, Spotify, BuzzSprout and via the QMS website.