New Police and Crime Commissioners urged to back farmers more

The NFU is urging new Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) to prioritise rural crime as incidents such as theft and hare coursing continue to plague farms.

The union is calling on farmers to join its campaign by signing an open letter to every new PCC following tomorrow's (2 May) elections.

Machinery theft, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and hare coursing continue to impact rural communities, costing the £49.5m in 2022 alone, figures show.

However, the NFU said that this financial impact 'only scratches the surface', with many incidents 'underestimated and underreported'.

Its letter outlines key recommendations to address rural crime, including ensuring such priorities are detailed in the PCC’s Police & Crime Plan.

Forces must recruit a dedicated rural crime specialist and engage regularly with the farming community and their representatives.

Police must also work with farm businesses on effective crime prevention strategies, the letter asks.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said the upcoming PCC elections provided a timely opportunity to shine a light on rural crime in the UK.

“Rural communities have had to deal with highly organised criminal gangs targeting the countryside to dump huge amounts of waste and steal livestock, valuable machinery or expensive GPS equipment.

"Not only does this make farmers and their families feel unsafe in their home and workplace, it also affects them financially and heavily impacts their ability to do their job of providing food for the nation.

“The public clearly value the pressing need for action against rural crime, with nearly three-quarters of the public calling for it to be treated more seriously by the police."

The open letter to the newly elected commissioners aims to emphasise the importance this issue holds in many rural communities across the country.

Survey work carried out for the NFU in October 2023 showed that 71% of the public believe rural crime should be treated more seriously by the police.

Ms Hallos said the NFU was asking PCCs to ensure priorities for addressing rural crime are detailed in their Police & Crime Plan and for the recruitment of a dedicated rural crime specialist.

"I urge all candidates to meet with their local farmers to truly understand the impact of crimes can have first-hand and commit to tangible plans to better help combat rural crime.”

What does the letter ask for?

The NFU is calling on farmers to join its campaign by signing an open letter to every newly elected PCC.

The letter outlines key recommendations to address rural crime, including:

• Ensuring priorities for addressing rural crime are detailed in the PCC’s Police & Crime Plan.

• Recruiting a dedicated rural crime specialist.

• Engaging regularly with the farming community and their representatives.

• Delivering effective response and investigation of crimes impacting farm businesses.

• Working with farm businesses on effective crime prevention strategies.

• Developing a strategy to counter the impact of Organised Crime Groups in operating in rural areas.

• Providing greater rural crime training for officers and control centres.