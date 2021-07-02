New police unit to tackle agricultural machinery theft

A new specialist police unit has been created to help the fight against agricultural machinery thefts across the country.

The Agricultural and Construction Equipment (ACE) unit will be operated within Opal, the national intelligence unit focused on serious organised acquisitive crime.

The theft of equipment from farms has a significant impact on the businesses targeted from both the loss and replacement of the equipment taken.

In addition, farmers and other agricultural workers face the cost of temporarily reduced activity and downtime.

The cost of agricultural machinery theft can exceed £30 million a year, according to the new unit.

The ‘foundation’ launch of ACE took place in April 2021, where the new unit was introduced to police forces nationwide, key partners and collaborating trade associations.

The key message was that cross industry cooperation is crucial for the success of the new unit.

The unit will focus on the offences committed by organised crime groups which are part of a series and involve cross border offending.

The new UK-wide ACE unit will work to reduce the theft of stolen plant and farm equipment and maximise its recovery, both UK-wide and internationally.

Detective Inspector Ernie Locke, Opal National Intelligence Unit, Serious and Organised Acquisitive Crime commented on the new ACE unit.

"By working smarter and in partnership with law enforcement agencies, government agencies, business and industry also, academia it will deliver a whole system approach in tackling agriculture and construction equipment theft.

"It is anticipated that ACE team will continue to grow as their contribution is recognised in this area of criminality," Mr Locke said.