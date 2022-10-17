New pork advertising campaign aims to 'feed the family for less'

A new pork advertising campaign by the AHDB has been rolled out with an aim to 'feed the family for less' as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

As consumer demand for affordable meals grows, the levy organisation's autumn pork marketing campaign launches with new messaging, running from 17 October until 25 November 2022.

The adverts aim to encourage the public to back farmers by purchasing economical cuts of pork to create everyday, affordable dishes.

The campaign, which has been running for six years, also aims to raise awareness of pork's positive role in healthy meal choices during the current cost-of-living crisis.

New recipes included in the campaign will feed a family of four for under £5, the AHDB says, with some recipes costing less than £1 per person using pork cuts such as the shoulder, sausages, and lean mince.

Consumers will see the adverts online, across social media, during on-demand TV shows, in the aisles and websites of eight supermarket chains.

AHDB’s head of marketing, Carrie McDermid said the new autumn pork campaign had a focus on feeding a family for less.

"We have developed a range of new and exciting recipes that not only deliver on taste but also cost under a fiver."

Ms McDermid added that the campaign focused on British cuts such as pork shoulder, sausages and mince to support British farmers.

"Pork is presented as a good-value protein that meets consumers’ needs when they are trying to reduce the amount they spend on their weekly shop.

"Also, we have worked with retailers to gain agreement to apply over a million stickers to pork packs with a QR code linking to budget-friendly recipes."

The levy board's campaign has been running for six years and comes at a crucial time for the pork industry.

In addition, it continues to encourage consumers to purchase fresh primary pork regularly and maintain a long-term positive attitude toward it.

The campaigns have been highly successful at shifting consumer perceptions of pork to a tasty, lean, and easy-to-cook meat.

Evaluation of last year’s campaign showed that 92% of consumers agreed the TV advert communicated pork medallions as a healthy mealtime choice.

And three-quarters of consumers said they felt differently about pork medallions after seeing the campaign.