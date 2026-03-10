New powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock come into force this month

New powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock — including unlimited fines — will come into force later this month, giving police stronger tools to protect farmers during the lambing season.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, police will gain enhanced powers to seize and detain dogs suspected of attacking livestock, while the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying offences will be removed from 18 March 2026.

Livestock worrying occurs when dogs chase, attack or stress farm animals, often leading to serious injury, death or miscarriage among sheep.

Police will also have the power to enter premises to gather evidence following an attack, including collecting animal DNA to help identify the dog responsible.

Courts will also be able to order offenders to cover the costs associated with seizing and caring for detained dogs.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) recently convened a meeting with Wales’ Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator to discuss how the new powers will be used and how awareness can be raised among dog owners.

FUW regional vice-president Anwen Hughes said three lambs were killed during an incident last April, highlighting the devastating impact livestock worrying can have on farming families.

She said such attacks cause not only financial losses but also significant emotional strain.

Ms Hughes added that the FUW had long called for stronger action.

“The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock,” she said.

“We therefore welcome the introduction of this long-overdue legislation that will hopefully provide an important step forward in protecting livestock, supporting farmers, and strengthening rural communities.”

However, she stressed that responsible dog ownership remains crucial.

“It’s vital that dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when out near fields and livestock,” she said.

“Dog owners should never underestimate their dog; even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase.”

Wales’ Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator Rob Taylor said dog attacks remain a serious issue across rural communities.

“Livestock attacks by dogs remain a serious issue for our farming communities, with impacts that go far beyond financial loss,” he said.

“The emotional strain on farming families cannot be underestimated.”

Mr Taylor said the new powers should help authorities respond more effectively to incidents.

“This new legislation gives police and the courts stronger powers to investigate incidents and hold offenders to account, while extending protection to animals not covered under the previous Act,” he said.

He added that the changes should help reduce attacks alongside education initiatives.

“We hope that, alongside our responsible dog ownership course, it will help reduce incidents and better protect our rural communities.”

The reforms come as farmers across the UK face increasing concerns about livestock worrying, particularly during the lambing season.