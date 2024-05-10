New project awarded £100,000 to help decarbonise Welsh beef

A new pilot project which aims to decarbonise the Welsh beef sector has been awarded a grant of £100,000, and 50 farmers are needed to take part.

The project will appraise the impact of varying the age of finishing beef cattle on both economic return and greenhouse gas emissions.

Entitled 'Decarbonising PGI Welsh Beef', the project will use historic and current market intelligence, along with individual farm performance data.

It will focus on the factors that influence behavioural change to promote and encourage beef finishing within a reduced rearing period, through evidencing economic efficiency whilst mitigating methane emissions.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is leading the project and is currently recruiting a total of 50 farmers from Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Benefits for those involved include free carbon audits and free financial analysis, which HCC says could lead to increased profits for the farms.

HCC’s policy development lead, Russ Thomas said: “We very much look forward to working with beef farmers to develop the efficiency of their businesses whilst also measuring the potential impact on the environment.

“As the red meat sector comes under growing pressure to reduce carbon and methane emissions, it is important that the sector in Wales considers how its farmers are operating and managing their farming practices, both economically and environmentally."

By working with a group of 50 farmers, HCC says the project will generate information and results to inform and benefit the wider industry across Wales.

These include increased Welsh prime beef output with reduced stocking density and emissions, brand improvement for PGI Welsh Beef with evidenced sustainability, and improved confidence in the beef sector for consumers.