New project seeks to 'revolutionise' poultry feed with seaweed

British researchers are seeking to 'revolutionise' poultry feed production by exploring the viability of a highly coveted red seaweed as a sustainable substitute for soybean meal.

The Novel Seaweed Chicken Feed Feasibility (NSCFF) project will explore the feasibility of using tank or sea cultivated dulse - a protein-rich red seaweed - as a practical and cost-efficient alternative chicken feed.

It is one of 32 projects awarded funding from Innovate UK to drive transformation across the food industry to meet the demands of a growing population while promoting health and sustainability.

The £500,000 project will develop an automated macroalgal protein cultivation system, harnessing the nutritional benefits of seaweed to create an environmentally-conscious protein source for poultry.

Trials will be conducted at Scotland Rural College's (SRUC) poultry facility near Edinburgh to assess the impact of dulse inclusion on nutrient digestibility, growth, carcass quality and gut health.

Researchers will offer essential insights into its potential as a sustainable and efficient alternative protein source for chicken feed.

Dr Farina Khattak, who will lead the SRUC trials, said dulse had significant potential due to its higher bioavailable protein content.

“However, the current challenge lies in the prohibitively expensive and intricate nature of dulse cultivation. Although it can be grown at sea, its complex life cycle adds a layer of difficulty to the process.

“In contrast to terrestrial crops, the rapid growth capacity of dulse holds promise for providing a sustainable supply of biomass suitable for integration into poultry diets as a valuable protein source.

“The project represents a significant leap towards locally sourced and eco-friendly poultry nutrition, envisioning a reshaped industry by introducing a cost-effective alternative to soybean meal, thus mitigating the ecological impact of poultry production.”

The project is being led by Seaweed Generation, SRUC, University of West London, CIEL (Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock) and Microgrow Systems Limited.