New project to look at impact of rural crime on farmers

The impact of rural crime in the UK and what it means for farmers is the focus of new research being conducted by Harper Adams University.

The work of dedicated rural crime teams - and the public’s confidence in them - will also be examined as part of the project.

Dr Kreseda Smith, a rural criminologist and member of the university's Rural Security Research Group, is asking farmers and rural businesses to share their experiences.

Dozens of dedicated police teams have been set up in recent years to deal specifically with incidences of crime in the countryside.

But Dr Smith said that previous research had indicated that levels of confidence among rural communities in the ability of the police to tackle rural crime were at a historic low.

“In light of the growing number of rural crime teams across the UK, I am exploring whether these dedicated rural crime teams instil increased levels of confidence in rural residents that crime will be appropriately and effectively addressed.”

The research will be presented and discussed in relation to future policy and practice implications for UK police forces – and used to re-examine both how these forces think about rural crime, and how they engage with rural communities.

Anyone who lives in a rural area and has been the target of a crime within the last year can take part – by filling out a short questionnaire online.

The survey is anonymous and no identifying or personal data is asked for or retained.

Dr Smith added: “Please take just five minutes to give me your thoughts on your interactions with the police and how effective they are at tackling rural crime.”

The research is among a series of projects being carried out by the Rural Security Research Group, a dedicated research centre at Harper Adams.

It brings together an interdisciplinary team of criminologists, behavioural scientists, geographers, and agriculturalists to examine and address emerging risks to the rural economy and food chain.

The group is active in both research and advisory roles to a range of institutions, and works with the agricultural industry, NGOs and policy makers.