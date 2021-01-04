New projects to tackle climate change in Scottish farming

Agricultural projects with a specific focus on efficiency, cutting emissions and improving environmental performance have been selected as part of new Scottish government funding.

The funding, worth almost £63,000, will support projects that explore ways to help reduce emissions and tackle climate change in farming and food production.

The Demystifying Sensor Farming project seeks to support family farms to embrace the potential of new technology around sensors and digital farming.

This is in order to facilitate the gathering of actionable data, that will optimise for profitability and sustainability.

LoRaWAN and sensor technology has the potential to revolutionise agriculture with smart, data driven processes to improve efficiency and decision-making.

The Agroforestry in Action project will increase awareness amongst farmers of the opportunities for agroforestry in Scotland and its benefits for productive and sustainable farming.

It will seek to promote the wider uptake of agroforestry as a viable land management practice across Scotland.

Lastly, the Bringing Biodiversity Back project will raise existing work undertaken on farms in four regions to promote practice that aims to increase biodiversity whilst ensuring financial sustainability.

Minister for Rural Affairs Ben Macpherson said: “Projects like these help farmers in rural and island communities to explore new ways of protecting and restoring biodiversity, habitats and ecosystems.

“It is important that our recovery from the pandemic delivers a greener economy.”

The Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund is delivered through the Scottish Rural Development Programme (SRDP) 2014-20.

The scheme will fund the projects to promote improved environmental performance skills development and understanding in the sector.