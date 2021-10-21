New proposals to change livestock movement in Wales

A consultation has been launched in Wales asking farmers for views on proposals to change how livestock are identified, registered and their movements reported.

The consultation, which runs until 2 January 2022, relates to processes for sheep, goats, cattle and pigs together with the proposed implementation of Bovine Electronic Identification (Bovine EID).

The changes the Welsh government aims to implement would see mandatory whole movement reporting, and journey information for all livestock.

It says this will help the farming industry to improve farm management and support disease control.

It also proposes voluntary pre-movement reporting which would be recorded electronically before the animal leaves the holding.

The Welsh government says this could potentially allow the removal of paper movement forms for sheep.

There would also be a mandatory requirement for Central Point Recording Centres, such as markets and abattoirs, to read Electronic Identification (EID) tags and provide same day reporting for all livestock.

Further amendments include a new Welsh cattle passport and the removal of registration and movement reporting for cattle in paper format.

In addition, in 2023 the Welsh government intends to introduce electronic identification for cattle.

This means all new born calves after an agreed launch date, would need to be identified with two tags with at least one of these being an EID tag.

Online herd and flock registers and a dedicated circular show movement process to reduce multiple movement reports would also be introduced.

Farmers' views are also being sought on the future identification options for pigs together with an annual registration of holdings and annual inventory of pigs kept in Wales.

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said the proposals would also ensure the farming industry was "resilient and sustainable for the future".

“The introduction of these changes will make a positive difference to our industry, reducing regulatory burden where possible and making full use of digital technology to modernise our processes.

“The development of EIDCymru into a Welsh multispecies system, coupled with electronic identification, provides an opportunity to define Wales’ identity and enhance our reputation for high animal health and welfare and standards.

“Responses to the consultation are very important and I encourage everyone with an interest to make their opinions known,” she said.