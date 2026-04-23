New push to connect landowners and sheep farmers as land pressure grows

Farmers and landowners are being urged to make better use of scarce grazing land, as pressure on availability continues to grow across the sector.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is promoting its Graziers List platform as a way to connect livestock keepers with landowners, helping unlock underused grassland while supporting more flexible farming systems.

The push comes as farmers face increasing competition for land, with demands from environmental schemes, cropping and development placing added strain on availability.

NSA said the platform is playing an increasing role in linking sheep producers with arable businesses, as more farms look to integrate livestock into rotations to improve soil health and overall system resilience.

Open to both sheep farmers and landowners, the scheme allows users to arrange short-term or longer-term grazing agreements, matching needs based on location, land type and individual requirements.

NSA said the need for a more structured approach is growing. Project manager Nicola Noble said: “Previously agreements for grazing have been made possible thanks to existing relationships and networks, but with increasing integration of sheep into arable rotations there is a need for a more formal service that is able to connect farmers, allowing mutual benefit to be achieved.”

Alongside productivity gains, the organisation highlighted environmental benefits, with grazing helping manage grass growth, improve soil structure and support wildlife habitats.

The platform is free for NSA sheep farming members, who can advertise their grazing requirements as part of their subscription.

The scheme will also be promoted at the Cereals Event in June, where NSA will highlight the role of sheep in arable systems and the growing importance of flexible grazing arrangements.

Backed by crop science organisation NIAB and independent beef and sheep consultant Liz Genever, the initiative reflects wider industry support for collaborative land use.

With land access tightening and farming systems evolving, tools such as the Graziers List are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping businesses remain adaptable and resilient.