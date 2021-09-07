New red meat educational resources for Welsh pupils

A new hub of educational resources have been developed to teach schoolchildren of all ages the 'Welsh way' of red meat production.

The package provides support for teachers on topics ranging from farm life, food production and the origin of red meat, to its green credentials and health benefits.

The free to download resources, created by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), include videos, posters, recipes and booklets.

HCC’s consumer executive, Elwen Roberts has worked with educational experts and teachers to ensure that the content conforms with the current curriculum.

She said it was 'important' that young people understood where their food came from and how it was produced.

"Local sourcing and sustainable production are high on the agenda these days, and Welsh red meat ticks both boxes," she said.

“In fact, Wales is one of the most sustainable places on earth to produce red meat. The global figures based on mass-production and high emissions are so often miss-quoted, the picture they paint is completely different to the reality of red meat production here in Wales.

“Teachers who are looking to present these key themes to their pupils are encouraged to visit our new website for ideas and inspiration as they prepare their lessons."

Food teacher Lloyd Henry from Swansea was involved in the production of the booklet and has already started using the new website with his pupils.

He explained that the pupils had found the website very useful as it was 'colourful and easy to use.'

"They liked the PowerPoint presentations on farming, the different cuts of meat and how to cook them, and found the information beneficial for their coursework.

"They’ve gained a vast amount of information about the industry itself and also about farming in general.”

Health professionals have also been encouraged to use the website as it contains resources and information to support learning about diet and health.

This includes friendly guides to the nutrients found in red meat and healthy recipes for patients to try.