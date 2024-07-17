New report compares English beef and lamb standards with EU markets

A new report has compared English beef and lamb standards with European markets to help provide transparency for the sector and the reputation that underpins it.

AHDB has released the second report in its series comparing English farmgate production standards with those of key international markets around the world.

Released on Wednesday (17 July), it focuses on markets in the EU, including Ireland, Germany, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

It found that Red Tractor achieves a higher weighted average score than all the other schemes assessed.

However, the Netherlands’ Beter Leven scored higher in husbandry procedures and youngstock management.

Germany’s Quality System scheme scored the highest in livestock transport, food safety and traceability.

Independently reviewed, the report explores the current position regarding farmgate production standards at both a regulatory and voluntary level in England.

The levy organisation said this would help provide transparency for the English beef and lamb sector and the reputation that underpins it.

Tom Dracup, AHDB analyst, said the publication of the second report was an important step for the English beef and lamb sectors.

He said it would "deliver evidence to support crucial discussions for the beef and lamb sector, including the impact of standards on farmgate returns and maximising value from standards when it comes to market access or returns".

“The report reinforces findings which reviewed Australia and New Zealand and found overall, Red Tractor scored higher than the schemes in those countries through its more prescriptive nature," he said.

"Looking past the headline, exploring the nuances of the differing schemes and how this information could inform the standards landscape looking forwards remains a key focus point”.

AHDB confirmed it will publish its final two reports later in the year, which will review North America and South America.