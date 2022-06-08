New report 'reflects serious concerns' over NVZ rules, NFU Cymru says

A Senedd report into the all-Wales Nitrate Vulnerable Zone (NVZ) reflects many of the serious and long-standing concerns about the impact the rules will have, NFU Cymru has said.

The release of the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs (ETRA) Committee’s report today follows an inquiry into the Welsh government’s Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations.

NFU Cymru, which has previously submitted both written and oral evidence to the inquiry, has called the rules a "significant threat to the economic viability of Welsh farming."

The regulations make the whole of Wales an NVZ, attracting requirements which were "detrimental to the whole farming sector".

The rules were rolled out last year, creating new restrictions on slurry and fertiliser applications across the entire country. Previously, only 2.4% of the land area of Wales was designated as NVZs.

NVZs are areas that contain surface water or groundwater susceptible to nitrate pollution from agricultural activities.

But farming groups in the country have frequently slammed the 'heavy and disproportionate' rules, which in turn would 'punish' the whole industry.

They have also highlighted the steep costs involved in upgrading on-farm infrastructure to meet the regulations.

The Committee issued recommendations to the government, including the reintroduction of the derogation allowing qualifying grassland farms to spread up to 250kg/ha of nitrogen.

NFU Cymru said the lack of this derogation, in effect, places a 'de facto stocking limit' on Welsh farms which "impacts farm viability, critical mass in the supply chain and employment."

The Committee also recognised the risks that tenant farmers and those farmers suffering a bovine TB breakdown face in seeking to achieve compliance with these regulations.

The report urged the need for more clarity around the support and funding that will be made available to fund a regulation that the government’s own impact assessment has estimated to cost the industry £813.5m over 20 years, with £360m upfront capital costs.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones gave evidence to the inquiry on behalf of the union. He said: “NFU Cymru believes that these regulations are unworkable... the overall impact of which cannot be overstated.

"Many farms are also finding it very, very difficult to get infrastructure improvements through the planning regime.

"The Committee is right to ask the Minister to set out her considerations as to how the planning system will cope with the consequences of the work associated with these regulations.”

He added: “In line with the Committee’s recommendation, the Welsh government should now review the regulations at the earliest opportunity.”