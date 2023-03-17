New research aims to track how many women work in meat sector

New research aims to track how many women are working in the global meat sector and the enablers and barriers to grow the talent pipeline.

Meat Business Women, the global professional community for women working in the meat industry, has initiated the international research.

In order to ensure that the research is robust, the group is calling on all businesses in the meat sector to participate by supplying basic employee data.

A short 10 minute questionnaire for people working in the industry can also be completed.

The report will deliver information on the percentage of women employed at different organisational levels, as well as perspectives from leaders on what’s helping and hindering gender equality in the industry.

It will also initiate focus groups with women to understand their experiences of working in the industry and case studies of organisations and initiatives that have made a positive difference to gender representation.

Meat Business Women was founded in 2015 by Laura Ryan. Having worked in the industry for more than a decade, she was struck by the limited number of females in the industry, and at board level in particular.

Responding to the new research, she said that in order for the meat industry to remain resilient and sustainable, it needed to understand how best to progress gender equality.

"This report will track progress since the 2020 report and share practical recommendations that both the sector and individual organisations can adopt to create a positive change," she said.

"It’s crucial that businesses play their part in this essential research by supplying basic employee data so that it can provide a comprehensive understanding of the ‘state of the nation.’"