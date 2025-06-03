New research targets suicide crisis in Scottish farming and crofting

A ground-breaking research project has been launched to tackle the alarmingly high rates of suicide in Scotland’s farming and crofting communities.

The three-year PhD project, a collaboration between RSABI and University of Glasgow, will investigate the complex relationship between agricultural life and suicide risk.

The research will explore the unique challenges faced by agricultural communities—where isolation, stress, and limited access to healthcare contribute to disproportionately high rates of poor mental health and suicide.

It will be led by one of the world’s foremost experts in the field, Professor Rory O’Connor, who is director of the university’s Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab.

RSABI and the university are now seeking applications from prospective PhD candidates to undertake this critical work, which promises both academic rigour and practical impact.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, commented: “Tragically, suicide continues to be responsible for the loss of too many lives in the agricultural community.

"This research will play a vital role in deepening our understanding of the factors behind suicide in farming and help shape the most effective prevention strategies.”

The project will begin with a thorough review of existing literature and move into a national survey examining psychological and social influences on mental health within the farming population.

The research will apply the Integrated Motivational-Volitional model of suicidal behaviour, developed by Prof O’Connor, and conclude with in-depth interviews with those who have either experienced suicidal thoughts or have been bereaved by suicide.

Professor O’Connor, who is also a former president of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, said: "For far too long, suicide risk in agricultural communities has not received the attention that it so badly needs.

"Over the next 3 years, we hope to gain a better understanding of the specific factors associated with suicide risk, which will, in turn, inform suicide prevention efforts nationally and internationally.”

The findings will be instrumental in guiding RSABI’s ongoing suicide prevention initiatives and wider mental health support services.

This includes more tailored support, targeted public awareness campaigns, and innovative tools designed to assist those at risk and those who have lost loved ones.

RSABI offers 24/7 confidential support for those in farming and crofting communities via its helpline on 0808 1234 555 and through webchat.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available:

• Samaritans: 116 123 (open 24/7)

• Breathing Space: 0800 83 85 87 (Evenings & weekends)

• NHS 24 Mental Health Hub: Call 111 (24/7)

• In an emergency, dial 999.