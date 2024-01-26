New resource hub created for farming's 'accidental counsellors'

A new resource is available for farming’s 'accidental counsellors' to help them better support those within the agricultural community and better look after their own wellbeing.

The online hub aims to help the industry's 'accidental counsellors' feel more confident about promoting the wellbeing of farmers who may be facing challenging times.

People who work in the agricultural community such as accountants, land agents, vets or feed suppliers often find themselves providing more than just professional expertise to farmers.

Farmers also support other farmers within their community, and as 'accidental counsellors', they play a key role in linking remote communities with health and wellbeing support services.

This can have a personal impact in and outside of work for them, and it is sometimes unclear how best to help those in distress or how to access further assistance.

The new website, by the University of Exeter and Farming Health Hub, provides a range of guidance, contacts and information about relevant training to help people signpost farmers to the most appropriate source of support.

It follows research that highlighted the important role that ‘accidental counsellors’ play in supporting farmer wellbeing, and the difficulties that they experience whilst providing this help.

Nikki Kelly, of the Faming Health Hub, said: “Rural farmers are grappling with a multitude of challenges that negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

"Professionals who closely support farmers with various aspects of their farm business, such as accountants, vets and bank managers, can play a key role in signposting to support with health-related issues.

"These professionals are trusted by farmers, because they have built up rapport with them through long years of continuous relationship.”

Dr Rebecca Wheeler, from the University of Exeter added: “We know that there are many such professionals who offer support in different ways to members of the farming community through their contact with agricultural workers as part of their jobs.

"We also know this can be very difficult at times, as farmers face huge financial and personal challenges whilst working to feed the nation, and it’s not always easy to know how to respond or where to turn for help.”

A new 'Accidental Counsellors in Farming' LinkedIn group has also been created in conjunction with the website in order to provide a peer support space for them.

It offers a dedicated space where they can connect with each other, share concerns, queries and experiences with other people in similar situations.