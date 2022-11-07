New round of Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund opens

A new round of the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund has opened, giving groups of farmers the chance to work together to boost the environment.

The £2.5m fund encourages collaboration between farming groups and supports efforts to improve the environment.

The funding allows facilitators, for example local farming and nature groups and charities, to give advice and share knowledge with groups of farmers and other land managers.

These could include advice on activities such as restoring habitats for wildlife and improving biodiversity, creating woodland, improving air and water quality, or restoring historic environments.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced the opening of the latest round of the fund on Monday (7 November).

"Farmers and landowners are able to deliver a greater positive impact on our landscape than they could ever achieve alone," he said.

"This fund is already helping to bring farmers together for the benefit of nature and the environment, and I encourage farming communities across England to consider applying."

This is the seventh round of the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund under the current Rural Development Programme for England.

So far, 180 groups with over 4,000 members have benefited from the funding, with this round of funding expected to benefit more than 40 further groups.

Previous projects to have benefited have include improving farmers’ understanding of ground nesting birds in the Upper Nidderdale, North Yorkshire and helping to reconnect farmers with nature in the Peak District.

Paul Caldwell, chief executive of the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) added: "I am delighted we are able to provide farmers and landowners with another opportunity to come together on projects to improve their local environment.

"We want to see uptake from new and existing groups to deliver large-scale environmental improvement in their local areas, create valuable connections and share farming knowledge."

The application window is open from 7 November until 25 January 2023.