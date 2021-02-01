New round of Sustainable Production Grant opens in Wales

The Sustainable Production Grant (SPG) has opened again for Welsh farmers to address on-farm nutrient management and storage.

The seventh window of the SPG gives farmers the opportunity to take the lead in tackling agri-pollution to improve water, soil and air quality.

The budget available for this SPG Expression of Interest is £8 million, the Welsh government has confirmed.

Grants range from £12,000 to £50,000 as a maximum 40 percent contribution to project costs.

The maximum project cost to receive a 40 percent grant contribution is £125,000.

Items supported will include, amongst other things, covered slurry storage and management equipment.

The SPG opened for applications last week and closes for expressions of interest on 12 March 2021.

For more information and guidance on applying to the scheme visit the Welsh government's website.