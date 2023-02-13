New route map unveiled for Scottish farming's upcoming reform

A new route map for Scottish agricultural reform has been unveiled, providing a long-awaited update on the future of farming in Scotland.

The agricultural reform route map, unveiled by the Scottish government, sets out timescales to help farmers plan for the changes to farm support, which will be introduced from 2025.

The list of activities, with defined outcomes and descriptions, aims to help farmers and crofters plan management choices in the coming years.

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs said: "This route map sets out the timescales for information and interaction with the agricultural industry.

"As we continue to make progress with the Agriculture Reform Programme there will be further opportunities to share key information with farmers, crofters and landowners to help them plan and prepare for the changes the programme will deliver from 2025.

"Through this publication I hope to give greater clarity and confidence to the agriculture industry on key dates, the various measures being proposed, and the Scottish government support that will be available to prepare the agriculture industry for implementing these changes."

She added: "The route map will be regularly updated to ensure that the most up to date information is available. If things change you will be told clearly and quickly."

Responding to its launch, Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said it 'cautiously welcomes' it, adding that it provides a ‘degree of clarity’.

The rural business organisation said the route map allowed for some future business planning ahead of the CAP replacement coming into force.

The group added that this was something it had been keen to promote as a way of helping to meet Scotland’s organic farming targets.

Stephen Young, head of policy at SLE said: “We have been vocal about the lack of progress in developing a new public support system for land management in Scotland and the pressure that it has and will place on businesses who do not know what they are transitioning towards.

“The publication of the route map is therefore to be welcomed as it provides a degree of clarity that our farming enterprises can use to consider what changes they need to make in the short-term towards 2025."

However, Mr Young said there was still some lack of detail, particularly on the question of how much funding will be available.

“That said, this is still a significant step forward," he added, "SLE would reiterate our offer to Scottish government to support its work and provide positive solutions for the future of the industry.”