New rural support package worth £227 unveiled for Wales

The Welsh government has announced £227m in post-Brexit rural support, including funds for farmers to make environmental improvements.

The funding responds to the ending of the EU Rural Development Programme (RDP), which will close in 2023, the Welsh government said.

The new support package will ensure continuity of support for 'important actions' previously funded under the EU programme.

Funding will be made available to support farmers, foresters, land managers and associated rural sectors.

The support aims to boost farm scale land management, such as encouraging the growing of crops which provide an environmental benefit like protein crops.

On-farm environmental improvements are included in the package, including enhancing fuel, feed and nutrient efficiency, and encouraging the use of renewable energy.

The new funds will also support farm efficiencies, through investment in new technology and equipment and to enable opportunities for on-farm diversification.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “We want to support sustainable food production by Welsh farmers, and we want our rural communities to have a green and sustainable future.

"This package is designed to support these aims. A strong rural economy can only be beneficial for our rural communities."

The package will include funds to spearhead nature based solutions at a landscape scale, for farmers, land managers and landowners.

It will also include funds to increase tree planting, supporting the Welsh government's commitment of 43,000 hectares of woodland creation by 2030.

The framework compliments the development of Wales' post-Brexit Sustainable Farming Scheme, which will reward farmers in boosting the environment.

The Minister announced schemes, worth a total value of £100m, are either open now or will be launched in the coming weeks.

Responding to the support, NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: “We hope that the Minister will work with industry over the coming weeks to share more detail and to allow industry to input into the design of the schemes.

“NFU Cymru has set out plans for the industry to reach net zero by 2040. To achieve our aim, we need measures that support farmers to improve efficiency, capture more carbon on our land and boost our production of renewable energy.

"We are clear that at the same time as reducing our impact on the climate, we should not reduce our capacity to feed consumers with high quality, affordable Welsh food."

What's included in the new support package?

The Welsh government said funding would be delivered across six themes:

• Farm scale land management – on-farm sustainable land management actions to enhance natural resources, such as encouraging the growing of crops which provide an environmental benefit like protein crops

• On-farm environmental improvements - including enhancing fuel, feed and nutrient efficiency, embedding circular economy approaches and encouraging the use of renewable energy

• On-farm efficiency and diversification - supporting farm efficiencies through investment in new tech and to enable opportunities for agricultural diversification

• Landscape scale land management - delivering nature based solutions at a landscape scale, through a multi-sectoral collaborative approach

• Woodland and forestry - supporting 43,000 hectares of woodland creation by 2030 and supporting the creation of a timber based industrial strategy

• Food and farming supply chains - creating a strong Welsh food and drink industry with a global reputation for excellence