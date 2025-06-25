New safety drive aims to stop farm deaths from power line accidents

Overhead power lines continue to claim the lives of UK farmers every year, prompting urgent calls for greater awareness and safer working practices on farms.

A new safety initiative has been launched to reduce the number of life-threatening accidents involving overhead power lines on farms across the nation.

On average, two farmers lose their lives each year due to avoidable incidents—accidents that can also leave survivors with life-altering injuries.

In response, the NFU, the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC), the Farm Safety Partnership, and Energy Networks Association (ENA) have released updated, sector-specific guidance under the Look Out, Look Up! campaign.

The free guide provides straightforward, practical advice on how to safely carry out common farming activities near overhead power lines.

This includes guidance on tasks such as spraying, hedge cutting, harvesting and loading operations.

The new resource also outlines emergency procedures, clarifies statutory clearance distances, and highlights how tools like GPS systems and height-measuring devices can be used effectively to avoid accidents.

Jamie Reeve, deputy director of safety at ENA, emphasised that safeguarding those who live and work near the UK’s energy infrastructure is the top priority for network operators.

He said: “The UK’s grid is one of the safest and most reliable globally, but we never stop working with our partners, like the NFU and NAAC, to make sure people are aware of the risks and can avoid them.

"We hope that this practical guide will help keep people safe and prevent the avoidable tragedies that can happen if equipment is accidentally damaged.”

David Exwood, NFU deputy president, stressed the importance of staying alert around overhead power lines, warning that their everyday presence should not result in a false sense of security.

He said: “Overhead power lines are a familiar feature across our farms, but familiarity must not lead to complacency.

"Every year, lives are lost or changed forever because of accidental contact with power lines – often during busy and pressured times like harvest.

"This new guidance is a practical tool to support safer working practices on farm, keeping farmers, their families and their businesses safe.

"I urge every farmer to read it, share it and take time to consider how they are managing these risks.”

The Look Out, Look Up! guide will be distributed widely across the agricultural sector through NFU, NAAC, and partner networks.