New scheme aims to boost women in Scottish agriculture

A programme aiming to ensure Scottish agriculture becomes a fairer and more inclusive industry for women has been launched.

The Scottish government-funded ‘Be Your Best Self’ programme encourages more women take on senior roles in agricultural organisations.

The scheme, which is accessible to everyone, also aims to ensure farm succession is not determined by gender.

Participation in the personal development programme commences in October 2021, and applications for 2022 are now live.

The programme follows a successful pilot run in 2019-2020 and will support up to 200 women over the next two years.

NFU Scotland's head of policy Gemma Cooper urged women in Scottish agriculture to consider applying to the scheme.

“It is fantastic to see Scottish government further invest in the development of women in agriculture in Scotland," she said.

"From personal experience, this is an excellent programme and one that any woman working in Scottish agriculture should consider.

“Investment such as this can only be a positive thing for industry and for organisations such as NFUS as it will help ensure that talented individuals are enabled to progress."

The 2021 course is already full but applications for 2022 are now open.

More details and the application form can be found on the Scottish government's website.