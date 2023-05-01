New scheme seeks to boost consumer confidence in venison market

A new scheme to boost consumer confidence in the venison market and support the sustainable management of wild deer in the countryside has launched.

Defra and the Forestry Commission have today (1 May) outlined a national quality assurance scheme for British wild venison.

The scheme aims to improve traceability of the meat, increase buyer confidence and support woodland management.

The new standard, along with the existing Scottish scheme, will enable the industry to demonstrate best practice for food production and increase buyer confidence.

The UK's deer population is believed to be at its highest level for 1,000 years, with some two million deer in the countryside and semi-urban areas.

A growing deer population with no natural predator puts more browsing pressure on woodland ground flora through their consumption of tree shoots, shrubs and woody vegetation that sequester carbon.

Defra said increased wild deer management was 'essential' in protecting existing woodland and newly planted saplings, as well as meeting England’s tree planting targets and protecting crops.

The wild venison quality assurance scheme, which will be open to applicants in England, Wales and NI, will ensure a set of audited standards are met throughout the supply chain, from forests, to the processing chain, to supermarket shelves.

Successful applicants – including venison producers and processors – will support the development of a wider, more robust marketplace for British wild venison, which is a sustainable and healthy food source.

Applicants must demonstrate they comply with the new scheme, ensuring carcasses are handled correctly, premises are registered as food businesses with the local authority.

They must also ensure that standards expected for producing food are met in line with relevant regulations and best practice, ensuring that full traceability occurs.

It is hoped the first quality-assured meat badged under this scheme will go on sale next year.

Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said: “We must develop ways to manage deer more sustainably if we are to meet our tree planting targets and protect our precious woodlands and biodiversity.

"This announcement is an important step towards achieving that aim and creating a thriving market for British wild venison.”

Richard Stanford, chief executive of the Forestry Commission, added: “A healthy native wild deer population that is in balance with its ecosystem will allow woodland to flourish, and support biodiversity.

"However, where there are high-density populations of wild deer these can negatively impact the establishment, growth and biodiversity of woodland.

"Deer therefore must be managed as part of sustainable forestry in England which will also support the development of the wild venison market as a healthy meat.

“Boosting confidence in the British venison market encourages deer management and is a sustainable alternative to fencing and plastic tree guards in the landscape.

"As such, I strongly encourage producers to apply for this new scheme.”