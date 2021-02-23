New scheme to address Scottish rural gender inequality

The Scottish government has unveiled new schemes to help address gender inequality in the countryside, including in the farming industry.

The Women in the Rural Economy Training Fund, announced this week, will give women the chance to develop their skills and talents in the rural and aquaculture sectors.

The £100,000 fund follows the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund, which opened in January.

Both funds will help address the current gender imbalance within a range of industries, including conservation, fisheries, forestry, horticulture and agriculture.

They will be administered by Lantra Scotland and will provide practical, skills training with full funding of up to £500 per course.

Support for courses above this value will be assessed on a case by case basis by a review panel.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said there was a clear need for providing women in rural areas with more access to training and reskilling opportunities.

"We know that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women’s jobs and incomes," he said.

"We’re investing in their futures and ensuring that there is no gap in provision when it comes to upskilling women with technical knowledge and practical training experience.”

The fund is open from Saturday 20 February, and applications should be made through Lantra Scotland and received by 31 March.

Lantra Scotland Director, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik added: “We are helping to support women access and develop careers in the rural land-based and aquaculture sector.

"Businesses with a diverse workforce are more resilient, able to appeal to a wider market, and better placed to solve problems in innovative ways. This is great news for rural Scotland.”