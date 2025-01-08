New school resources linking food production and farming launched

A new suite of secondary and A Level resources linking back to food production and farming have been launched following an industry collaboration.

The AHDB teamed up with Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) to launch two versions of the resources as there was a 'clear gap' in agricultural content for schools.

One set will be used by teachers to aid with curriculum links and the other for farmers engaging young people in hands-on learning experiences on farm visits.

The resources aim to challenge perceptions of climate change's link to agriculture, as well as to showcases British farmers' sustainability efforts.

Elsa Healey, AHDB senior education manager, said the resources were created as there was a gap in educational resources that align agricultural content with curriculum specifications.

"We aim to address misconceptions about the agricultural sector and showcase its positive environmental impact, innovation, and relevance to key societal challenges.

"This effort ensures that students gain a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of agriculture’s role in today's world.”

The development of these resources involved collaboration with AHDB sector teams and LEAF's education specialists.

Their ultimate aim was to strengthen the bodies' educational outreach to increase children's understanding of where food comes from.

Carl Edwards, LEAF director of education explained that the resources would directly link subject curriculums with food, farming and sustainability.

He said: “This in turn benefits the next generation who want to learn more about our sector, but as our research has shown, are rarely given the opportunity to do so.

"We welcome the opportunity to continue to encourage engagement with our future generations at all ages and subjects.”