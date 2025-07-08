New Scotch red meat campaign to champion local farmers

Scotland’s world-class red meat is taking centre stage this summer, as Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) launches a new campaign to celebrate the iconic blue Scotch labels and the farmers behind them.

The levy board's campaign seeks to build an emotional connection between the public and the people, care and craftsmanship that underpin the Scotch meat labels.

Launching on 14 July, it will champion Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork by encouraging more consumers to choose locally-produced, quality-assured red meat.

The multi-platform campaign will be led by STV, supported by an expanded presence on Sky TV, alongside digital advertising, paid social media, radio, and podcasts.

It is expected to reach more than 70% of Scottish adults, promoting the assurance, quality, and pride behind every cut of Scotch-assured meat.

Returning to screens are the popular “When you know, you know” 30-second TV spots, which shine a light on the people and values behind the labels.

These are joined by a fresh wave of ‘Start with Scotch’ brand films, offering recipe inspiration and showing how Scotch Beef, Lamb, and Pork can be enjoyed in a wide variety of everyday meals.

A standout moment of this year’s campaign will be the airing of a new STV Brand Story in July, which follows Jennifer and John Struthers, third-generation cattle and sheep farmers from South Lanarkshire.

The short film captures a typical day on their family farm, from livestock care and land management to the pride they take in seeing the Scotch label on supermarket shelves.

It also features their enthusiastic young son Angus, age four, who is already keen to follow in the family footsteps—making his TV debut in the process.

Complementing the TV content, the campaign will also run across platforms including Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and the MakeItScotch.com website.

Emma Heath, QMS director of marketing, said: “Our ‘When you know, you know’ campaign first launched in September last year, and we’ve seen some really positive results to date, showing that the message is resonating with consumers.

"At QMS, we are proud to celebrate all the hard work that Scottish farmers put in to produce sustainable, high-welfare, quality-assured red meat 365 days a year.”

She added: “This campaign continues to amplify all the stories and proof points behind our brands using ‘real’ people, and I’m particularly excited to see Jennifer and John Struthers bring to life what farmers do."