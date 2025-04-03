New Spring Calving Index offers last-minute upgrade opportunity

The latest AHDB Spring Calving Index (£SCI) ranking has been published which may provide farmers the opportunity for a last-minute upgrade.

With many spring calving herds in the thick of the breeding season, decisions about genetics may be largely complete.

However, AHDB's latest £SCI rankings show that the number one place on the list is shared by two Holstein sires, Denovo Invictus and Progenesis Ascend, each with an SCI of £592.

The rankings are formulated specifically for spring block calving herds whose production is based on grazing.

Invictus moves up two places with his desirable daughter fertility and somatic cell count figures while Ascend is a new graduate, also offering the promise of improving SCC.

Winstar Graziano (SCI £579) ranks third, ahead of the highest placed Jersey on this across-breeding ranking, VJ Boman Lasky Lando.

With an SCI of £566, this bull competes on the basis of his daughters’ extremely low maintenance costs, their exceptional fertility and high-quality milk.

The British-bred Holstein, Huddlestone Slindon, enters the running in fifth, having been a popular young sire amongst grazing farmers and quickly achieving a daughter-proof with over 500 now milking in the UK and contributing to his figures.

Slindon breeds smaller cows, high components and very good fertility. His SCI is £559.

Sixth to eighth positions are taken by Peak Mauney (SCI £558); the well-established Denovo 7921 Atrium (SCI £550), now with over 6,000 UK milking daughters; and Peak Breaking News (SCI £545).

The three Jersey sires, VJ NR Haugaard Hays Hauga (SCI £544), VJ Ravninggaard Huus Hamlet (SCI £542) and VJ Kibsgaard Jocko Jojo (SCI £542) round off the top 10, transmitting exceptional fat and protein components and long daughter lifespans.

For those looking ahead to calve in autumn, there’s only one new graduate in the top 10 ranked on Autumn Calving Index (£ACI), Progenesis Ascend.

This bull immediately takes the lead with exceptional fat yields and a favourable maintenance index whilst also promoting healthy daughters. His ACI is £701.

Winstar Graziano (ACI £693) remains comfortably in the top two for another consecutive proof run, continuing to transmit good milk solids and good SCC.

With an ACI of £677, Peak Mauney and Denovo Invictus jointly rank third, both with outstanding daughter fertility. Invictus now has 2,846 UK milking daughters.

Ranking in fifth and sixth are Denovo 15969 Atlantis (ACI £657) and Denovo 3426 Avery (ACI £653), both excelling in fat and protein solids and components.

Two exceptional udder health sires rank seventh and eighth – Westcoast River at ACI £649, closely followed by Peak Breaking News (ACI £648).

In ninth, with an ACI of £642, is Denovo 16767 Pinedale, whilst Westcoast Guarantee (ACI £639) rounds off the top 10 with a desirable SCC rating.

Victoria Ashmore, animal genomics manager at AHDB, said: “We would urge producers to use these seasonal indexes if they are calving in a tight block, with those calving in spring making most of their milk from grazed grass.

“These indexes are unusual in that they are calculated across all breeds, giving a reliable comparison of how a Holstein will compare in terms of profitability with a Jersey or any other dairy breed.

“This is particularly useful for those engaged in crossbreeding and should allow producers to mix and match with a greater degree of confidence."

However, Ms Ashmore warned producers not to compare the £SCI and £ACI lists with each other, or with £PLI or its components.

"Each of these indexes is calculated on its own genetic base, which means they must only be compared within their relevant group," she added.