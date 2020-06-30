New start-up grant to help Welsh rural firms during pandemic

The aim of the grant is to provide help to those businesses established after 31 March 2019

Rural businesses have been encouraged to apply for a new start-up grant that will support up to 2,000 firms in Wales with £2,500 each.

The grant will provide funding to people who established their businesses between 1 April 2019 and 1 March 2020.

The grant has been designed to help businesses throughout Wales to continue trading through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund will be worth £5 million initially, the Welsh government said. Applications opened on Monday (29 June).







To be eligible for the grant, businesses must have not received funding from the Welsh government’s Economic Resilience Fund or the non-domestic rates grant.

Firms must also have less than £50,000 turnover and have experienced a drop in turnover of more than 50% between April and June 2020.

Applicants will need to submit a two-page application form and self-declaration supported by evidence, the Welsh government said.

The grant will be administered by local authorities and businesses can check their eligibility by visiting the Business Wales website.