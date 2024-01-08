New STOLL ISObus front loader to make UK debut at LAMMA

Making its UK debut on the Lynx Engineering stand at LAMMA 2024 is STOLL's brand new ISObus compatible ProfiLine front loader.

The ProfiLine+ ISOBUSconnected system delivers full integration of the front loader controls with the tractor system via the onboard joystick and ISObus terminal.

Once installed, as many as 12 additional functions become available, being selected via the tractor’s display terminal and set according to parameters defined by the operator.

These are above the loader’s standard functions of lifting and lowering, tilting and crowding, plus 3rd and 4th hydraulic circuits that facilitate easier operation of hydraulic implements.

Importer for the UK and Ireland, Lynx Engineering, claims this latest development from STOLL will offer a number of important advantages for farmers and contractors looking to add a high performance front loader to their existing tractors.

“The plus points of enhanced operator comfort, convenience and safety that come with a fully integrated tractor/loader control platform are self-evident,” said Lynx managing director, Nick Ewbank.

"Less so are the innovative hidden features within this system that will make investing in the retrofit of a new front loader an even more attractive proposition."

He added: “Key is the fact that STOLL have incorporated all the required system components including sensors and a newly designed valve within the loader arm.

"This means that, subject to the usual compatibility checks, virtually any make or model of ISObus equipped tractor can be fitted with the new loader."

Furthermore, fitting the loader and connecting it with the tractor’s existing ISObus control platform will take substantially less time in the workshop compared with a typical assembly routine requiring a separate, dedicated loader control system, joystick and hydraulics.

STOLL also believe that no comparable ISObus-driven front loader currently available in the UK market offers the same number of functions in a single package as that offered by its ProfiLine+ ISOBUSconnected system.

It offers no fewer than 12 ISO functions on ProfiLine FS+ models including electronic hydraulically controlled self levelling, while FZ loader variants, which are already equipped with Z-Kinematics self levelling as standard, offer 11 ISO functions.

Mr Ewbank added: "Lynx expects that it will be several months before the first of the new loaders will be available to order through their dealer network.

"Phased in over time, the ISOBUSconnected system will ultimately be available across all ProfiLine FS and FZ loader models."

STOLL’s ISObus compatible ProfiLine front loader will make its UK debut on the Lynx Engineering stand (Hall 20: Stand 520) at LAMMA 2024.