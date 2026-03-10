New strategy unveiled to boost Welsh lamb and beef industry

Wales’ red meat industry has unveiled a new four-year strategy aimed at boosting sales, strengthening sustainability and expanding the global reputation of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has published its latest strategic action plan, outlining how the levy body intends to support the growth and competitiveness of the Welsh livestock sector.

The document focuses on increasing the volume and value of branded Welsh red meat sold, improving economic and environmental sustainability, and strengthening advocacy for the industry.

The red meat sector is one of the most important parts of Welsh agriculture, supporting thousands of farming businesses and rural communities across Wales.

HCC chair Catherine Smith said the strategy is designed to support the entire supply chain, from farmers through to processors and retailers.

“HCC’s vision is for a competitive, profitable, efficient and sustainable red meat industry in Wales which embraces its social and environmental responsibilities,” she said.

Ms Smith said the strategy would help bring together all parts of the sector to drive future growth.

“The newly published Vision will act as a blueprint for HCC to support and unite all elements of our sector and supply chain – from farmers to auctioneers, processors and the wider food sector – to bring about future success and growth for our industry.”

She added that strengthening the reputation of Welsh red meat products remains a key priority.

“We are committed to enhancing the sector’s reputation and competitiveness, whilst also delivering for levy payers, consumers and the wider Welsh society.”

The strategy was developed following consultation with stakeholders from across the Welsh meat supply chain.

HCC chief executive José Peralta said the plan follows months of discussions with industry representatives.

“After months of discussions and deliberations, we are excited to publish our Vision for the next four years and look forward to delivering on what we have set out to achieve,” he said.

Mr Peralta said collaboration across the industry will be central to achieving the strategy’s objectives.

“We will be taking a collaborative approach, which will involve working with partners across the industry who are driven by a common purpose.”

He added that while the sector faces challenges, there are also significant opportunities to promote Welsh produce.

“HCC has a wide remit, and the sector presents us with several challenges that are often beyond our control,” he said.

“However, there are also numerous opportunities that we will continue to pursue to promote our country’s iconic red meat products.”

The next step will be the publication of a detailed business plan explaining how the strategy will be delivered.

“The next step will be to publish our Business Plan, which will outline how this strategy and the priorities identified will be delivered in detail,” Mr Peralta said.

HCC plans to share further details with industry stakeholders through a series of events across Wales later this year.

“We plan to communicate that information to the industry during a series of stakeholder events across Wales, after the lambing period, in early summer.”

The strategy aims to strengthen the global reputation of Welsh red meat while ensuring the sector remains profitable, resilient and sustainable in the years ahead.