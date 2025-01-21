New study to look at health and wellbeing of women in UK farming

The health and wellbeing of women in British farming - including potential gender-specific stressors and barriers to support - will be the focus of new research.

Women in UK agriculture have rarely been the focus of health-related research, but researchers say they are likely to face a range of both gender and farming-specific challenges.

Previous studies show that a significant number of female farmers suffer from poor mental health, but the reasons underlying this are poorly understood.

The new study, by the University of Exeter and the Farming Community Network (FCN), will commence surveys and interviews to farmers across the UK.

They aim to provide insights into the farming and gender-specific stressors that can affect women in agriculture - and the impacts on both their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

It will also explore the ways in which women experience and understand their health through, and in relation to, their bodies - with a focus on how this may change across the life-course, during periods of high stress or trauma, and in relation to their reproductive lives.

Dr Rebecca Wheeler, from the University of Exeter, said women played vital roles in running and supporting farm businesses and households.

But the implications - both good and bad - of farming life for their physical and mental health had not always been given the attention it deserved.

Dr Wheeler said: “This research will change that by listening to women’s own experiences of health throughout their lives, shining a light on gender-specific issues and exploring ways of supporting and maintaining better wellbeing in the future."

Alex Phillimore, of the charity Farming Community Network, added that the study would provide insights into the unique challenges and stressors women in agriculture may face.

"The learnings will help to inform the work of FCN, offering the charity deeper insights into the challenges women in farming can face and how their health and wellbeing needs can best be met through tailored support.”