New support for Welsh farmers in 2025 in run up to SFS roll out

The Welsh government has confirmed a number of schemes to support farmers before the Sustainable Farming Scheme is introduced in 2026.

The 2025 preparatory phase will include schemes providing support in advance of the introduction of SFS, the Welsh government said today (17 July).

The SFS will now begin in 2026, with the government previously announcing it would be delayed due to persisting concern among farmers.

Farm leaders have long warned of the impacts of aspects of the proposals contained within the SFS outline – not least the 10% tree planting and habitat requirements – on the sector’s viability.

This mounting concern has led to mass protests across Wales, as well as the creation of a symbolic display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd, representing the 5,500 jobs forecast to be lost if the SFS goes ahead.

The support schemes announced today include the Habitat Wales Scheme, which is being offered next year with all eligible individual farmers able to apply.

Existing Habitat Wales Scheme Commons agreements can also be extended for 2025, and the Organic Support Payment will be maintained.

There will also be an extension to Farming Connect to 2026, which will continue the knowledge transfer and innovation support on farms.

Finally, a new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme will support farmer-focussed partnerships delivering nature-based solutions across a landscape, catchment or on a pan Wales scale.

Announcing the schemes today (17 July), Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said they were intended to give reassurance to farmers that support would continue to be available in the lead up to 2026.

“We also recognise the transition from the Basic Payment Scheme will be a significant change for many farmers," Mr Irranca-Davies said.

"We therefore intend to help, guide and support Welsh farmers for a number of years as we finalise and move towards the SFS."

He added: “We will continue to work with farmers and landowners at pace through the Ministerial Roundtable to finalise the scheme so that we can provide certainty about future support as soon as possible.

"Subject to budget availability, we will confirm additional 2025 support schemes later this year."

NFU Cymru said the announcement was a 'logical step forward' to ensure support for the farming industry until new replacement schemes are operational.

However, the union said more detail was needed, including the budget allocations and payment rates affiliated to these interim schemes

NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: "NFU Cymru has long been clear that the provision of adequate funding for agri-environment schemes is going to be essential to secure the confidence of the farming industry.

“We very much welcome the commitment from Welsh government to continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership."

In addition to the five schemes, a data confirmation exercise will be launched with an aim to provide a more accurate picture of the habitat and tree cover across Welsh farms.

This is in preparation for Habitat Wales Scheme 2025 and the introduction of SFS, the Welsh government said.