New support scheme to help young farmers thrive in Yorkshire Dales

Across the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales, where farming traditions run deep, a new initiative is taking shape to help the next generation of farmers build their future.

The Yorkshire Dales Farmer Network is launching a wide-ranging support programme this winter, funded through the Yorkshire Dales National Park Farming in Protected Landscapes Fund.

The scheme will provide practical and financial help for young people keen to establish careers in farming and land management across the region.

At the heart of the programme are 10 business support vouchers, each worth up to £500, which can be used for one-to-one advice on farm diversification, business planning, or developing new practical skills.

Participants will also have access to mentoring from experienced advisors, many of whom will share insights from their own farming journeys.

Carol Moffat, who is coordinating the project for the Farmer Network, said the aim was to offer targeted, practical help to those beginning their farming careers.

“We are keen to work with young farmers to understand their individual business needs and to support them throughout the programme,” she said.

“Our goal is to develop a network of young people wanting to progress a farming-related business and to help them connect, share experiences and access opportunities for training, funding and equipment.”

As part of the initiative, the Farmer Network is organising two on-farm learning events this winter. The first will take place on 8 December at High Hall Farm in Croglin, Cumbria, where the Stobart family will showcase their farm diversifications, discuss the ethos behind their systems, and explain how they have improved profitability. A minibus will depart from Hawes at 10am for those attending from the Yorkshire Dales.

A second event will follow later in the season, with its theme decided by participants after the first visit. It may focus on another farm business, animal health, or provide a policy and schemes update once new information is released by the Government.

Adam Day, managing director of the Farmer Network, said the scheme reflected the organisation’s commitment to giving young people the tools and confidence they need to remain in the industry.

“There is no doubt that these are challenging times, with so much uncertainty within the farming sector at present,” he said. “However, we cannot simply wait and watch. We must support our young people and give them both the skills and the confidence to continue in the industry.”

He added that the younger generation would be essential to the Dales’ future: “We will need them more and more in the years ahead — to produce food, care for the countryside, and sustain the landscapes that nearly seven million visitors enjoy each year.”

The Yorkshire Dales Farmer Network hopes the new programme will create a supportive community of young farmers who can share ideas, build resilient enterprises, and contribute to the region’s long-term sustainability.

By combining mentoring, training and peer networking, the initiative aims to nurture both the business skills and confidence needed for a new generation to take their place in one of Britain’s most cherished farming landscapes.