New survey aims to put end to 'barbaric' hare coursing

Farmers are being asked to confidentially share evidence of the real prevalence of hare coursing amid fears the crime is significantly underreported.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) has launched the survey in collaboration with the National Rural Crime Network, NFU and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

The 'barbaric' act of hare coursing continues to plague rural communities across the country, the groups warn.

In some cases, online betting is believed to fund these criminals who are linked with other serious organised crime in both rural and urban areas.

The organisations blame ineffective laws, inconsistent responses to police calls and a significant underreporting of the crime as to why incidents are increasing.

As an indication of the prevalence of hare coursing in Yorkshire, in the Hambleton district alone, 157 incidents were reported to the police during December 2020 – around five incidents a day.

However, YAS believes this is merely a snapshot of the true scale of the crime which spikes on farmland during the winter months.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some farmers do not report hare coursing because they lack confidence in police and the criminal justice system to punish offenders.

Meanwhile, others farmers and landowners hold back over fears for their family’s safety in case of reprisals.

Nationally, there have been at least 167 hare coursing prosecutions over the past 15 years, representing a fraction of suspected hare coursing incidents across the UK.

To highlight the problem, the survey has been launched to gather evidence of the real prevalence of the crime and to gain a greater understanding of its impacts on farming families.

Findings from the survey will be shared with a coalition of countryside organisations who are lobbying for legislative change.

Charles Mills, a farmer near York and YAS show director, has experienced hare coursing on his farm for at least 35 years.

“Hare coursing is an awful menace and I know my family is not alone in seeing our farm and our home targeted by criminals whose barbaric acts decimate wildlife.

"We want to show our support for other farming families who find themselves in similar situations and add our voice to calls for change."

Mr Mills said it was particularly important for police forces to respond with urgency when a farmer reports a live incident.

"It would be of great reassurance if call handlers communicate consistently, providing clear information when officers are being dispatched so the farmer knows when they can expect police to arrive."

The CLA, NFU, the Countryside Alliance and others have been working to bring forward amendments to the Game Act 1831 which will provide the judiciary with greater prosecution and sentencing powers.

This includes an amendment to enable police forces to recover the cost of kennelling dogs which have been seized and held pending prosecution.

NFU North East Regional Director Adam Bedford said: “The threat of the animal being seized by the courts is an important deterrent in the fight against this serious wildlife crime.

“It is absurd that dogs are returned to convicted coursers and kennelling costs cannot be reclaimed from the offender.

"The NFU is urging all government departments, the Sentencing Council, and the Crown Prosecution Service to work together to ensure dogs aren’t returned to anyone convicted of hare coursing.”

Farmers can complete the hare coursing survey online, closing for responses on 31 March 2021.