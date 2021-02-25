New survey explores growing issue of dog attacks on sheep

Sheep farmers are being encouraged to share their experiences on dog attacks as part of a new survey looking at the devastating crime.

An increasing numbers of horrific dog attacks on livestock continue to be reported across the UK as the public remains under lockdown.

According to the latest figures, the cost of such attacks increased by over 10 percent to £1.3 million in 2020.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched its 2021 sheep worrying by dogs survey in response.

The group said many farmers experience problems with dogs chasing and attacking sheep on a weekly basis.

The survey aims to gather data and inform government policy direction on the topic.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: "For many years NSA has been engaged in trying to highlight the serious issue of sheep worrying attacks by dogs.

"We have, alongside others, called for changes in legislation to protect sheep farmers and their stock.

“To facilitate this work NSA is appealing to all sheep farmers in the UK to supply the most up to date information and experiences they may have."

The 2021 survey includes new elements seeking information on sheep farmers' experiences and their thoughts on how the issue could be resolved.

Through the survey, the NSA said it hoped to ensure the best possible voice could be put forward to trigger legal and cultural changes.

Mr Stocker added: “Although the majority are responsible there is a small number that still allow their dogs to run through fields of livestock under little or no control.

"The resulting effect can be devastating, from extremely distressed sheep to severe injury and sadly, far too often death."

All survey data will be collected anonymously with the information gathered forming part of this year's NSA Sheep Worrying by Dogs campaign.