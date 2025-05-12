New survey explores health and wellbeing of women in UK farming

A UK-wide survey exploring the health and wellbeing of women in farming has been launched during this week's Mental Health Awareness Week.

The project, by the University of Exeter and Farming Community Network (FCN), aims to understand the challenges and positive aspects of farming life for women.

The online survey, which is completely anonymous, covers a range of topics, including physical and mental health, day-to-day pressures, and access to support.

It also seeks to highlight the factors that promote happiness and wellbeing within farming communities across the country.

Women in UK agriculture have rarely been the focus of health-related research, but researchers say they are likely to face a range of both gender and farming-specific challenges.

Previous studies show that a significant number of female farmers suffer from poor mental health, but the reasons underlying this are poorly understood.

Dr Rebecca Wheeler from the University of Exeter said: “We are launching this survey during Mental Health Awareness Week, where the theme is community.

"We know the farming community is extremely supportive of each other and we are keen to hear about the sort of things which are supporting health and happiness in the farming community, as well as the challenges.

"We want to hear about the experiences of women from across the UK and from different roles in agriculture.”

Findings from the study will provide insights into how wellbeing may vary depending on age, job role, farm type, size, and location.

They will also help identify any unique stressors faced by women and the barriers that may exist when accessing healthcare or support.

Linda Jones, national manager for FCN Cymru, said the survey was an important opportunity for women in farming to share their views and contribute to research.

"There has historically been limited research conducted into the health and wellbeing of women in farming – including both the positive aspects, as well as any unique stressors or barriers that may be faced."