New survey probes dairy industry's labour issue

The survey comes as the dairy industry faces a number of long-term challenges, including a potential worker shortage as the UK looks set to leave the EU

A new survey has been launched for dairy farmers which looks to gain a better understanding of the issue of on-farm labour in the industry.

Independent dairy research specialists, Kingshay are calling on dairy farmers to complete the survey.

The industry faces a number of long-term challenges, and the availability and retention of labour ranks highly for many individual farm businesses.

Labour from the EU has made a significant contribution to UK dairy businesses as farms become more reliant on the overseas workforce.







A survey from 2016 showed that 56% of dairy farmers employed staff from outside the UK in the last five years compared with just 32% in 2014.

But the new survey looks to gather the facts surrounding labour on today's modern dairy farms, and, most importantly, to appreciate how modern technology affects this.

For example, it will look at the role of technology and how this reduces labour requirements.

The survey will also probe contracted labour tasks such as foot trimming and heat detection, and how this impacts staffing levels,

Sarah Bolt, of Kingshay, says “We’re calling for dairy farmers to take a few minutes to fill in the survey online this month.

“All survey respondents will receive a copy of the final report and will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 ‘buy a gift’ voucher.”

The survey closes at the end of November and the report is expected to be available from March 2020.