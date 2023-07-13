New survey reveals significant rise in sexed dairy semen

A new survey of breeding companies has revealed a substantial increase in the adoption of sexed dairy semen, surpassing previous years' figures.

The data collected by AHDB over the 12 months leading up to March 2023 shows that sales of sexed semen increased to 76.5% of all dairy semen, marking a notable surge from 70% in 2022.

The Holstein breed remains the most popular choice, representing just over 77.9 percent of dairy sales.

The survey also indicates that beef semen sales to the dairy herd have risen to 49%, up from 48% of total sales in 2022.

The preferred breeds for this purpose continue to be the British Blue and Aberdeen Angus, followed closely by the traditional Limousin and Hereford breeds.

There has also been a significant rise in the popularity of the Wagyu breed, which is gaining traction in the market.

Marco Winters, head of animal genetics, AHDB, said: "We expect that the increased confidence among farmers in choosing sexed semen will continue to drive the upward trajectory we are witnessing.

"This is great news, as farmers are becoming more empowered to make targeted breeding decisions by only breeding replacements from their best females, aided by tools such as AHDB’s herd genetic report."

Nic Parsons, head of dairy engagement at AHDB added: "The rise in the use of sexed dairy and beef semen is an encouraging development demonstrating the industry's continued focus on promoting the Dairy Calf Strategy priorities.

"Farmers are actively contributing to the objectives outlined in AHDB and NFU's national dairy calf strategy, by decreasing the number of purebred dairy male calves entering the British beef supply chain."