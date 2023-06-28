New survey seeks to uncover sheep farmers' red clover concerns

A new survey is seeking to identify what barriers are preventing sheep farmers from adopting red clover mixed leys.

Independent agricultural consultancy ADAS has launched the online survey as it wants more farmers have the confidence to try red clover.

In 2022, an Innovative Farmers Field Lab found that grazing herbal leys containing red clover during the mating season had no negative effect on ewe fertility.

Following this successful result, ADAS's survey aims to help identify if further research is needed to encourage greater take-up of red clover by the industry.

Grazing red clover as part of conventional grassland seed mixes and/or multi species swards is known to reduce the need for manufactured nitrogen fertiliser.

It is also known to improve drought tolerance, increase home grown protein, and improve farm biodiversity.

Growing more legumes like red clover can also help British sheep farmers reach the goal of net zero emissions by 2040.

Gillian Preece, senior ADAS consultant and sheep farmer said it was critical for sheep farmers to take this opportunity to influence the direction of future research.

She said: "We want more to have the confidence to try red clover. To instil that confidence, we need to know what is putting farmers off and address their concerns with up-to-date research evidence.

"As farmers, we must tell government and research bodies the issues we want investigated. If we don’t, nothing changes and old guidance about red clover from vets and advisors will just stay the same”.

The ADAS survey takes five minutes to complete and all sheep farmers across the UK are invited to take part.

Survey responses submitted by 31 July 2023 will be entered into a prize draw to win a British produce hamper worth around £100.