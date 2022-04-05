New survey to analyse Scottish farmers' mental wellbeing

A survey has launched to better understand the needs and concerns of Scotland’s farmers and crofters, with the view of introducing a new wellbeing programme.

The research, by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) and others, aims to understand what type of activities and resources would best support farmers and how they should be delivered.

It follows on from the successful 'drought, adversity and breaking new ground' tour that took place in the winter of 2018.

This saw more than 2,000 farmers attend one of 14 events to hear New Zealand farmer Doug Avery talk about his own challenges with mental health and wellbeing.

After the tour, a steering group was established to review the learnings, chaired by John Scott of Fearn Farm, Ross-shire.

“Agriculture is facing unimaginable change that will impact generations and could require complete restructuring of farming practices," Mr Scott said.

"Many of these challenges we can’t control, they will happen regardless of how well we rear our livestock, grow our crops or manage our finances.

"This significantly impacts the way we think and farm, it tests our resilience and can, at times, take us down a dark path when we feel overwhelmed, anxious or simply just knackered."

He added: “When Doug visited Scotland, we were astounded by the response, highlighting the appetite from farmers and crofters, to better understand how we can manage our own wellbeing through shared learning, events and resources."

The survey aims to provide insights to emulate Farmstrong, a successful wellbeing programme in New Zealand that helps farmers to 'live well, to farm well'.

Mr Scott explained that the hope was to launch a similar programme in Scotland, later this year or into 2023.

The farmer-designed initiative provides the resources they need to manage their own wellbeing when faced with challenges that are often hard to predict, or control.

These can range from fluctuation commodity prices and the weather, to changing government legislation and market pressures.

Kate Lamont, from SRUC said: “The survey has been designed by farmers, for farmers. You can answer on your phone, tablet, computer or you can get a paper copy.

"It would be really good to hear how you cope and what you think would help others.”

To take part in the survey, farmers and crofters should visit the Doug Avery website before the end of May.