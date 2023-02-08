New survey to gain insight into cases of sheep worrying by dogs

Sheep farmers are sharing their experiences of out-of-control dog attacks as part of a new survey looking at the crime's impact on the sector.

An increasing number of horrific dog attacks on livestock have been reported across the country following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest figures based on claims data from NFU Mutual estimates that dog attacks on UK farm animals cost £1.8m in 2022.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks on livestock costing an estimated £313,000, followed by the South West (£273,000).

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched its 2023 sheep worrying by dogs survey in response.

The group said many farmers experience problems with dogs chasing and attacking sheep on a weekly basis.

The survey aims to gather data and inform government policy direction on the topic.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “Sheep farmers across the UK are regularly faced with the dreadful consequences of sheep worrying by dogs.

"Attacks not only compromise animal welfare but also cause great stress, anxiety and financial loss to farmers themselves."

He added: “Your contribution helps to create a more accurate representation on the intensity of the issue, critical for NSA when working towards increased understanding of the problem."

The 2023 survey, which closes on 15 March, includes elements seeking information on sheep farmers' experiences and their thoughts on how the issue could be resolved.

Through the survey, the NSA said it hoped to ensure the best possible voice could be put forward to trigger legal and cultural changes.