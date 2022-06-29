New Tiverton and Honiton MP demands rural fuel duty cut on first day

The newly elected MP for Tiverton and Honiton used his first day in parliament to call for a cut in fuel duty for rural areas.

Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord tabled a parliamentary motion on Tuesday (28 June) calling for an immediate rural fuel duty cut.

Specifically, it calls for rural duty rate relief to be doubled to 10p and to be expanded to cover more rural areas during the current spike in fuel prices.

Research by the Countryside Alliance found rural households will spend over £2,440 a year on filling up their cars, £800 more than those in urban areas.

The rural group's study shows on average those living in rural communities are paying up to 47% more in fuel costs to access basic services, amenities, and commute.

Mr Foord took the Devon seat from the Conservatives following Neil Parish's resignation, who had been caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

The new MP said parliamentarians should 'put party politics aside' and sign the motion to support families in rural areas.

“People are struggling with the rising cost of fuel, but the government has failed to act to shield families from soaring prices at the pump," he said.

“That’s why I’ve tabled a motion in parliament, calling for urgent action to cut the cost of fuel in rural communities.

"This would immediately cut 10p off the price of fuel and offer immediate relief to those being hardest hit."

Mr Foord added: “I’m also calling on Conservative MPs to join me in the campaign to cut fuel duty for rural communities, because it's the right thing to do for those we represent."

Sarah Lee, director of policy at Countryside Alliance, welcomed the motion, as the cost of fuel "weighs far heavier on rural people".

"As you can see from our study rural communities can pay up to 47% more in fuel costs to access basic services and amenities, and to commute," she said.

"The car is fast becoming an unaffordable necessity and it is time for the government to act and introduce a fuel rebate scheme to remote rural areas in the UK."