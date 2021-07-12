New tool helps farmers manage their rotational grazing

A new free online-based tool has been launched to help farmers manage their rotational grazing, in turn improving their productivity and profitability.

Farmers are being encouraged to use Quality Meat Scotland's (QMS) new Grazing Calculator, whether rotationally grazing livestock for the first time or developing their system.

The method of calculation has been developed in conjunction with grass specialists and the tool’s design means anyone working on a farm - regardless of experience or knowledge - can use it.

The calculator aims to develop farmers' understanding of the following principles: matching grass supply to livestock demands; measuring grass and using the data; getting a feel for what grass is available; and, what can be utilised by stock.

John Evans, Cattle and Sheep Specialist at QMS said the online tool was primarily aimed at farmers starting out on the journey into managed grazing.

"However, the calculator will also be handy for the more experienced grazier looking to do some quick calculations ‘on the hoof'", he said.

“I would encourage everyone to have a look at the calculator which will allow you to plan grazing rotations, time in paddocks and paddock sizes.

"You can also trial different scenarios with various livestock groups and save the results for future reference.”

Results are provided by entering stock type, average body weight, mob size, grass available and how often farmers are looking to shift their stock.

Commenting on the importance of grass utilisation, QMS head of industry development, Bruce McConachie, said rotational grazing was one of the easiest ways to see benefits.

"Well managed grassland can provide many benefits including increased yields and growth rates with reduced input costs," he said.

“Scotland’s climate is well suited to growing grass. However, it is not just about the quantity of grass we can grow here - quality is also fundamental to maximising its value for livestock.

"The new tool has been developed to encourage new grazers to give rotational grazing a try, whilst reminding established grazers of the core principles, actions, and targets."